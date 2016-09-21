Visionary Tim Burton is bringing back his world of weird in the big screen with the upcoming film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. The movie is based on a book with the same title written by Ransom Riggs. French beauty Eva Green stars as the headmistress of a boarding school for children with special abilities, in which Tim Burton described her character as “Scary Poppins.” When Jake discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, he stumbles on a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. As he learns about the residents and their unusual powers, Jake realizes that safety is an illusion, and danger lurks in the form of powerful, hidden enemies. Jake must figure out who is real, who can be trusted, and who he really is. Joining Eva Green in the cast are Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Ella Purnell, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Terence Stamp, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children will be released in theatres on September 28, 2016 in the Philippines.

