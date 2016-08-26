After releasing the first trailer for the upcoming The Mechanic: Resurrection , fans jump on their feet as the remake sequel continues when it first made it to the big screen last 2011 which brought in $62 Million at the global box office.

Directed by Dennis Gansel and written by Philip Shelby, Tony Mosher, Rachel long and Brian Pittman, The story peaks after the demise of his partner-turned- enemy Steve McKenn (Ben Foster), Arthur Bishop (Statham), who narrowly escaped from Steve’s murder attempt on him, retires as a contract killer. But when his most formidable foe kidnaps the love of his life, he is forced to travel the globe to complete three impossible assassinations, and do what he does best: make them look like accidents. It has been rumoured that fans look forward not in the original concepts when The Mechanic was first release last 1972 but to Jason Stathan who apparently was forced in the new movie to perform some key assassinations. Moreoever, they wasnt to see Jason Statham beat the crap out of people, and enjoy elaborate assassination set pieces that hopefully involve explosions as Jason Stathan best known for in his movies.

