DreamWorks Animation strikes in the big screen again with the smartest and funniest animated comedy of the year — Trolls. Experience the colorful and and wondrous world of the unforgettably hilarious characters of the Trolls.

This animated comedy gem will feature original music from Justin Timberlake, who also stars as a voice talent in the movie alongside Anna Kendrick, Russell Brand, James Corden, Gwen Stefani and many more.

Catch us on October 22, Saturday at the SM Megamall Cinema 2 at 2:00 p.m. for a special screening.

Listen and call us at Jam 88.3 for a daily dose of fresh new alternative music and get the chance to win free movie tickets!

Here’s the official trailer for Trolls!