To spread the good vibes and positivity, Jam 88.3’s Groove Session is holding their 1st leg Bar Tour this Saturday, July 29 at Cabin 420 Bar & Bistro, A.Venue Makati! Mark your calendars, keep your thoughts clear, hol’ a medz and dance the night away with The Chongkeys, Jah Dela Cruz, Dread Knot Used, Lion & The Scouts, Salvation Army and more live and direct to your eardrums! Woop woop!

Shoot us an email at jam 88.3groovesession@gmail.com to avail the pre-selling tickets for 150php, or you can just grab the gate tickets on the event day for 200php. For more details, see poster below. See you there!

Groove Session Bar Tour official poster
Tags: 1st leg bar tour a. venue makati bar cabin 420 dread knot used Groove Session jah dela cruz Jam 88.3 july 29 lion & the scouts Local makati reggae salvation army the chongkeys toura
24 Jul 2017
1

Comments (1)

isko

Jul 27, 2017 at 11:48 AM

Woop Woop See you Guys Spread the Good Vibes

Reply

Leave a comment