To spread the good vibes and positivity, Jam 88.3’s Groove Session is holding their 1st leg Bar Tour this Saturday, July 29 at Cabin 420 Bar & Bistro, A.Venue Makati! Mark your calendars, keep your thoughts clear, hol’ a medz and dance the night away with The Chongkeys, Jah Dela Cruz, Dread Knot Used, Lion & The Scouts, Salvation Army and more live and direct to your eardrums! Woop woop!
Shoot us an email at jam 88.3groovesession@gmail.com to avail the pre-selling tickets for 150php, or you can just grab the gate tickets on the event day for 200php. For more details, see poster below. See you there!
Comments (1)
isko
Jul 27, 2017 at 11:48 AM
Woop Woop See you Guys Spread the Good VibesReply