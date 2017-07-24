To spread the good vibes and positivity, Jam 88.3’s Groove Session is holding their 1st leg Bar Tour this Saturday, July 29 at Cabin 420 Bar & Bistro, A.Venue Makati! Mark your calendars, keep your thoughts clear, hol’ a medz and dance the night away with The Chongkeys, Jah Dela Cruz, Dread Knot Used, Lion & The Scouts, Salvation Army and more live and direct to your eardrums! Woop woop!

Shoot us an email at jam 88.3groovesession@gmail.com to avail the pre-selling tickets for 150php, or you can just grab the gate tickets on the event day for 200php. For more details, see poster below. See you there!