Get all set for Laneway Festival this weekend (Yes, it’s this Saturday!) with the Laneway Festival App. It has all the artists’ info you may need, event info, event map, and Laneway news. It also allows you to connect with their social media pages. On top of that, there is a SCHEDULE PLANNER WITH ALERTS, so you’ll be sure not to miss your favorite artists. How cool is that?

The app can now be downloaded via App Store and Play Store. For more information, head on to goo.gl/qTdkk9

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival is happening on January 21, 2017 at the Meadow, Gardens by the Bay.