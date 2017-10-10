The Meadow, Gardens By The Bay is still the place to be on January 27 for the festival’s eighth year running. And guess what? Our all-time favorite cigarette faerie (and Laneway alumni) Mac DeMarco will be headlining the festival alongside the Free Nationals and Anderson .Paak!

Both international and local acts such as The War On Drugs, Bonobo, The Internet, Slow, Wolf Alice, Sylvan Esso, and pop wunderkind Billie Eilish are part of the festival madness as well. Check out their official line-up poster for the full list!