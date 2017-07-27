Madferits, it’s time to hold hands and take a breather because Liam Gallagher, the greatest frontman of all time, is coming to Manila this August 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena! This has been a long time coming and we’ve never been more excited! Oasis was without a doubt, one of THE biggest bands back in 1990. Aside from his historic singing, the lead vocalist of the Brit rock band is known for his turbulent relationship and war-of-words with the other Gallagher brother, Noel.

After the devastating Oasis break-up in 2009, Liam started his own band called Beady Eye with his bandmates Andy Bell, Chris Sharrock and Gem Archer. Unfortunately, they ended too soon in 2014.

That didn’t stop the former Oasis and Beady Eyes frontman from making more music though. Liam decided to launch his own solo career! The rock ‘n roll star is about to release his first album sometime around this year entitled “As You Were”, so keep your eyes peeled.