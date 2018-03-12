I haven’t been writing entries for the new music we’ve been including in our playlist lately. So here it is. Let’s start with the fresh adds of the week.
Ourselves The Elves – Okay Okay I’m Wrong I’m Sorry
Carousel Casualties – She’s A Mystery
Jewel Villaflores – Taytayan
Hazylazy – Wordless
Capacities – Walls
Lily Allen – Higher
Lily Allen – Three
Blossoms – I Can’t Stand It
Youngr – Remember
The Unlikely Candidates – Oh My Dear Lord
Superchunk – Cloud Of Hate
The Neighbourhood – Nervous
Club Kuru – I’m Still A Man
Embrace – Love Is A Basic Need
Jessica Lea Mayfield – Offa My Hands
Zhu, Tame Impala – My Life
Wet – There’s A Reason
Wallows – Pictures of Girls
Of Montreal – Soft Music/Juno Portraits Of The Jovian Sky
Gum – The Blue Marble
Parquet Courts – Wide Awake
Current Joys – A Different Age
Flasher – Skim Milk
Gengahr – Where Wildness Grows
And here’s what I missed writing last week, March 05.
Stello – Even If I Don’t
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Superorganism – SPRORGNSM
Little Dragon – Best Friends
King Tuff – Raindrop Blue
Frankie Cosmos – Apathy
Japanese Breakfast – Boyish
Chvrches feat Matt Berninger – My Enemy
Jack White – Over and Over and Over
Albert Hammond Jr. – Set To Attack
or you could just follow this Spotify playlist for updates.
Leave a comment