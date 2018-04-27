Yesterday, the Sheffield-based band Arctic Monkeys announced that they won’t be releasing any early singles or teaser tracks until the Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino‘s May 11th release.

In a recent issue of MOJO, however, Alex Turner shared a number of artists he was listening to while writing and recording the band’s sixth record. The list includes Nina Simone, Serge Gainsbourg, The Jones Girls, among many others. This is a fair enough sign that the album won’t actually be a guitar-heavy one after all!

Turner describes Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino as a full-length effort where he’s having a word with himself “intermittently, throughout all 11 tunes.”

“I’ve tricked myself into writing – by sitting at the piano, doing this thing that I haven’t done before. That gave me permission to go somewhere I’d had trouble getting to before. It allowed me to put across how I feel more, more… broadly than before.” the frontman told MOJO.