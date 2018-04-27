We still won’t be getting any teasers whatsoever, but at least we know the inspiration behind the album!
Yesterday, the Sheffield-based band Arctic Monkeys announced that they won’t be releasing any early singles or teaser tracks until the Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino‘s May 11th release.
In a recent issue of MOJO, however, Alex Turner shared a number of artists he was listening to while writing and recording the band’s sixth record. The list includes Nina Simone, Serge Gainsbourg, The Jones Girls, among many others. This is a fair enough sign that the album won’t actually be a guitar-heavy one after all!
Turner describes Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino as a full-length effort where he’s having a word with himself “intermittently, throughout all 11 tunes.”
“I’ve tricked myself into writing – by sitting at the piano, doing this thing that I haven’t done before. That gave me permission to go somewhere I’d had trouble getting to before. It allowed me to put across how I feel more, more… broadly than before.” the frontman told MOJO.
Alex Turner of @ArcticMonkeys reveals to @MOJOmagazine the tunes buzzing in his head around the writing and recording of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. More here: https://t.co/qaaLr1TMhR pic.twitter.com/liIktL3E9z— MOJO Magazine (@MOJOmagazine) April 24, 2018
Re: what to expect, Francesca GH, a friend of ours, curated a wonderful playlist filled with a bunch of songs Turner included in his list. Check it out!
