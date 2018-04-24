Not long ago, Green Day‘s beloved Billie Joe Armstrong took to Instagram to give us hints about his new music and new band. The only “release date” we got from Billie was “soon”—nothing less, nothing more.

However, last Friday, April 20, he surprise dropped the debut album ‘Love Is For Losers‘ and a brand spankin’ new music video for the title track, with his new side-project ‘The Longshot‘.

That’s not all though. Apparently, these guys had another surprise in line for us—three brand new EPs entitled ‘BULLETS‘, ‘RETURN TO SENDER‘, and ‘RAZOR BABY‘. The universe just keeps on giving!