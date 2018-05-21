Yet again, Calpurnia unveiled another song from their upcoming six-track effort ‘Scout‘! The new track is called ‘Greyhound‘.

The band previously shared two other singles ‘City Boy‘ and ‘Louie‘.

“We all have our own sounds and our own influences,” lead guitarist Ayla Tesler-Mabe says of the band’s music, “but somehow when we all come together all our different sounds and styles amalgamate to create something new. It just works.”

Greyhound is all about skipping school. Hmm, pretty edgy, you guys.

Scout tracklist:

01. Louie

02. Wasting Time

03. Greyhound

04. City Boy

05. Blame

06. Waves

‘Scout‘ is due for release on June 15th, and was produced by Twin Peak‘s Cadien Lake James.