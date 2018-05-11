Kjwan frontman Marc Abaya’s single debut solo “Red Bleeds to Blue” is finally out on Spotify!

In an interview with Bandwagon, his new single is “about letting go, that it can be beautiful. Peaceful.”

“I wrote this song in 2016. I knew at the beginning of the year that I had to do it ASAP. By myself.” the singer told Bandwagon.

‘Red Bleeds to Blue’ is produced and helmed by Monty Macalino and Magic Montano.