Good god, the long wait is over! Arctic Monkey’s sixth album is now available globally; I’ve just finished listening to every bits of it.

Final verdict? It was great.

The shift in style is notable, and it seems as though Alex Turner sure knew what he was doing, because it definitely suited the band! From lyrics that denote wanting to be one of the Strokes, a song title inspired by a video of a monster truck doing a front flip (?), and a fragrance called Integrity (in which Turner had no idea that Integrity was an actual fragrance), Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is one hell of a storybook in the form of reverberation.

