Abundant with songs of emotions and powerful, rousing streaks of sounds and such, the trio’s first chapter of an “endless mixtape” was launched today (05/08) and was hemmed by long-time collaborators Alex Somers and Paul Corley. Why’s it called an endless mixtape, you ask?

Well, according to Sigur Rós’ site, the project will be “added to frequently and endlessly”.

“In bringing together these collaborations and commissions with solo work and the work of close friends in the Sigur Rós ‘family’, liminal aims to take the listener to a hinterland, to the threshold of a place neither nor there; a ‘liminal’ space,” the statement reads. “It approaches Sigur Rós as a living, breathing eco-system, identifying the connections and blurring the boundaries between work done and work to come; between brand new music and ideas barely yet born; between songs written 20 years ago and collaborations to be made tomorrow.”