Comprised of Mark (vocals and guitar), Luigi (bass), Alex (drums & driver), Migui (percs), Josh (keyboard), and the newest member of the band, Gabe (guitars), Ang Bagong Luto Ni Enriquez has been around for nearly a year and a half, with a combination of different styles, different influences, and different sounds on their plate.

Mark discovered his ~*musical awakening*~ after having watched that one PB&J episode in Disney Channel, in which they made a guitar out of a shoe box. The next day, he did the same. Gabe was always around good music at such a young age, he started playing the guitar when he was 9. Alex saw the drums as a form of stress relief. Luigi’s dad bought a bass guitar for himself. It caught his attention—so he decided to learn how to play one, while Migui on the other hand, well, let’s just say he liked hitting things when he was a kid.