Metro Manila

Brain Twins – Don’t Cry At The Movies

Pamcy – Momoiro

Apartel – Sisid

Peej – Pretty Stranger

Majo – Last Night

Delaney – North

Alex Corner – Don’t You Wanna Be Loved

Paper Satellites – You’re Something Good For Me

Sofa Sky – Girl In My Dreams

Martti Franca – Spaces

Unmute – Flee

French Press – Cigarette

Devices – TEOS

Serif – Ocean

fcj – all night (w chevy)

Dayaw – Buddha’s Sister

Something On The Side – Linya

Escapist – Kremesoda

Cosmic Misfits – Sangang Daan

Dok Sergio – Before You Go

Dyokar – Take No. 55

Laguna

Ysanygo – Fading To Black

Cavite

Rie – Stay

Cebu

Shean Mallen – Ex Lover

Deanery – Fall Between Cracks