This week’s headliner is five-piece band Opus Weekend, with their song Carousal first on the playlist. According to them, the song is “something new were [sic] trying”  in terms of musical style.

Also on the list are songs from the artists who will play tomorrow on Locals Only Presents at Tomato Kick, Morato! We have TarsiusAM, Assembly Generals In the Glass, and Flying IpisHalfbrain. Additionally, we have tracks from Max Javelino, and Alex Anderson.

Check out the full list below:

Want your songs to be featured on the show? Send your tracks to localsonlyph@gmail.com (but read the FAQs first!).

27 Jul 2017
Zainne

Jul 31, 2017 at 7:11 PM

May I ask the title of this song`? lyrics: lunurin mo ako sa iyong pagmamahal turuan akong sumisisid ako’y nandito hindi marunong lumangoy

Monika Gamaro

Jul 31, 2017 at 7:27 PM

Hi Zainne,

That song is Dagat by Max Javelino. https://soundcloud.com/maxjavelino/03-dagat 🙂

