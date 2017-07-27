This week’s headliner is five-piece band Opus Weekend, with their song Carousal first on the playlist. According to them, the song is “something new were [sic] trying” in terms of musical style.

Also on the list are songs from the artists who will play tomorrow on Locals Only Presents at Tomato Kick, Morato! We have Tarsius‘ AM, Assembly Generals‘ In the Glass, and Flying Ipis‘ Halfbrain. Additionally, we have tracks from Max Javelino, and Alex Anderson.

Check out the full list below: