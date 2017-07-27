This week’s headliner is five-piece band Opus Weekend, with their song Carousal first on the playlist. According to them, the song is “something new were [sic] trying” in terms of musical style.
Also on the list are songs from the artists who will play tomorrow on Locals Only Presents at Tomato Kick, Morato! We have Tarsius‘ AM, Assembly Generals‘ In the Glass, and Flying Ipis‘ Halfbrain. Additionally, we have tracks from Max Javelino, and Alex Anderson.
Check out the full list below:
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: Carousal - OPUS Weekend https://t.co/iO10iMO3yT— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 24, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: Apollo Posthumous - OPUS Weekend pic.twitter.com/ziArAngiqt— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 24, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: A Little Sadness - OPUS Weekend https://t.co/2M4gFB2sXE— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 24, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: AM - Tarsius (@Tarsiusmanila)— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 24, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: In The Glass - Assembly Generals (@assembly_salute)— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 24, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: Halfbrain - Flying Ipis (@flyingipisband)— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 24, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: I'm Back - Max Javelino (@maxjavelino) https://t.co/MKSVWzw8uX pic.twitter.com/x8kiiWTKAy— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 25, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: Surreal Kind Of Way - AlexAnderson https://t.co/BwIolvptMZ pic.twitter.com/rDpzK7pfy1— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 27, 2017
Want your songs to be featured on the show? Send your tracks to localsonlyph@gmail.com (but read the FAQs first!). Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and Spotify for your daily dose of new local independent tracks!
Comments (2)
Zainne
Jul 31, 2017 at 7:11 PM
May I ask the title of this song`? lyrics: lunurin mo ako sa iyong pagmamahal turuan akong sumisisid ako’y nandito hindi marunong lumangoyReply
Monika Gamaro
Jul 31, 2017 at 7:27 PM
Hi Zainne,
That song is Dagat by Max Javelino. https://soundcloud.com/maxjavelino/03-dagat 🙂Reply