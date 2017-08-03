Five new songs made it to the Locals Only playlist this week! We have songs from #HeadlinerOfTheWeek Big Hat Gang, The Mind is a Terrible Thing, and Dante and Amigo.
Check out the full list below:
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: Hotel Love - Big Hat Gang https://t.co/STeNALUFie pic.twitter.com/N6r33NF3ty— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 31, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: Cold & Composed - Big Hat Gang https://t.co/WR9KsckXEs pic.twitter.com/1iMScSp6wQ— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 31, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: Hot & Sticky - Big Hat Gang https://t.co/hk1gdrFz1H pic.twitter.com/Q9d6Eji0Ud— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 31, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: Space Course: Horse to Horse - The Mind Is A Terrible Thing https://t.co/w99DSh6lms pic.twitter.com/hsc9VsFsWF— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) August 3, 2017
#NowPlaying on @Jam883: Camels/Poinsettia feat. Olympia (prod. by tea shirt) https://t.co/fxU6WHqFwX pic.twitter.com/cxg2rGKzx0— Locals Only (@localsonlyph) July 31, 2017
Want your songs to be featured on the show? Send your tracks to localsonlyph@gmail.com (but read the FAQs first!). Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and Spotify for your daily dose of new local independent tracks!
Leave a comment