Liam was asked “What has been your biggest disappointment?” during a casual Q&A interview with The Guardian. The singer simply responded: “Oasis splitting up.”

The former frontman admitted that he still wants an Oasis reunion, as he and his brother Noel Gallagher are “better together”. “I hope we make up. Not just for Oasis but for brothers. Enough is enough now,“ Liam said. “I know I wind him up. I have put it out there enough times, but I think he doesn’t want to know. I reckon we would have to meet up and hug it out, as they say.”

The band broke up in 2009, after Noel Gallagher mentioned that he ‘could no longer work with him (Liam) a day longer’. Ouch.

C’mon you two. Make up for the sake of your still-strong-and-hoping Oasis fans, and for your lovely mom, Peggy Gallagher!