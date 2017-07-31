photo by: Wendy Lynch Redfern
Mew are coming back to Asia in September!
Here are the dates:
September 3 – SOTA Concert Hall, Singapore
September 5 – Shibuya Club, Tokyo, Japan
September 6 – Akasaka Blitz, Tokyo Japan
September 7 – Umeda Club Quattro, Osaka, Japan
September 16 – The Wall Live House Gong-Guan, Taipei, Taiwan
September 18 – Music Zone, Kitec, Hong Kong, China
The latest record ‘Visuals’ is out now!
Here’s a visual sample of all 11 tracks from the album, featuring visuals from the live show created by Jonas Bjerre.
Leave a comment