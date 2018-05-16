Linkin Park musician Mike Shinoda just performed a tribute to his late bandmate, Chester Bennington, last Saturday (05/12) at KROQ’s annual one-day festival, Weenie Roast. It was his first solo show after Bennington’s passing last year.

Shinoda played a slowed down, piano-heavy version of ‘Hybrid Theory‘ and ‘In The End‘ in Chester’s honor. The singer also played some bits and bobs from his new and upcoming album ‘Post Traumatic‘.