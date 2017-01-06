







Four new artists have just been added to the already jam-packed lineup of Singapore Laneway Festival 2017!

Our Top of the Class Artist from May 2016, King Gizzard and the Lizzard and the Lizard Wizard from Australia, along with Malaysia’s FROYA, and Singpaore’s POPTART and DJ A/K/A SOUNDS, will take on the festival’s stage on January 21. We are excited!

Check out the latest artist lineup below: