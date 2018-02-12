On February 7, Pat Torpey, the founding member and drummer of LA-based supergroup Mr. Big, sadly passed away due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. He was 64 years old. Torpey was reportedly diagnosed with Parkinson’s way back in 2014, but he continued to pursue his music career with Mr. Big.

His band members took to Twitter to share the sad news. “With breaking hearts we tell you that our brother, friend, drummer, and founding member, Pat, passed away Wednesday, February 7 from complications of Parkinson’s disease,” the post reads.

Mr. Big was formed in 1988 by bassist Billy Sheehan, who recruited Eric Martin and Paul Gilbert along with Pat Torpey.

After their split in 2002, the band reunited in 2009 and released three new albums, including their most recent Defying Gravity.