Because we care about all you music junkies out there, we’ve handpicked only the freshest, coolest music videos that are worth watching. Artists such as Frankie Cosmos, The Longshot, Clara Benin and a whole bunch of other talented acts exclusively dropped the most creative, experimental and nifty music videos this month! Go on, enjoy the visual adventure.
1. Frankie Cosmos – Jesse
Director: Loroto + Frankie Cosmos
ICYMI, Frankie Cosmos‘ most recent album “Vessel“ is finally out there in the wild! They also released a pretty cute music video for the album’s lead single “Jesse“, which features Greta Kline and co. just goofing around with goopy stuff—ones that I assume are colored in green—while enjoying the satisfying thwocks of homemade slime and such. Oh dear God, the internet universe definitely needs to think of the next Big Thing™ after slime videos.
2. Oh, Flamingo! – Bottom of This
Director: Paolo Abrihan
At long last, Oh, Flamingo! released new material after being on a 2-year hiatus from making music. They launched their newest single “Bottom of This” with an accompanying music video last month at Route 196!
3. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Everyone Acts Crazy Nowadays
Director & Animator: Greg Sharp
With a dash of trippy animations, sonic synths and colorful disco magic, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shapeshifted once again.
4. Never Shout Never – Something
Director: Kevin Deems
Never Shout Never recently posted a cover of “Something” by The Beatles. Of course, all throughout the years, Drew’s voice never changed. Not even a bit. It’s still the same ol’ stunning, cold and calming voice.
The track is taken from the band’s upcoming record “All For Love” which contains covers of songs about romance and whatnot, to spread universal love.
5. Superorganism – Night Time
Director & Animator: Dan Hawkins
This is just another iconic Superorganism video, with the signature dolphins, computer windows, and just all sorts of digital madness. It’s pretty much a continuation of the band’s giant floating cat heads and intergalactic space whales adventure.
6. The Longshot – Love Is For Losers
Director: Brendan Walter
Not long ago, Green Day‘s beloved Billie Joe Armstrong took to Instagram to give us hints about his new music and new band. The only “release date” we got from Billie was “soon”—nothing less, nothing more.
However, last Friday, April 20, he surprise dropped the debut album ‘Love Is For Losers‘ and a brand spankin’ new music video for the title track, with his new side-project ‘The Longshot‘.
7. Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty
Director: Courtney Barnett
We all know that Courtney Barnett is a guitar goddess, even more so in the music video for ‘City Looks Pretty‘.
8. Clara Benin – Parallel Universe
Director: Norvin Delos Santos
Clara Benin launched her new music video, ‘Parallel Universe’ to hundreds of fans last week. Before the online release of her music video, the singer-songwriter shared with Bandwagon that ‘Parallel Universe’ is “about a boy and a girl who might or might not have met in the same universe”. The song is Benin’s first single since her comeback in late 2017, but clarified that the track will not be part of her “upcoming project”
9. Yellow Days – The Way Things Change
Director: Sam Travis
The Sam Travis-directed video is just as stylish, showing Yellow Days performing within the confines of a poster.
10. CHVRCHES – Miracle
Director: Warren Fu
Thankfully, CHVRCHES revealed yet another music video for their latest single ‘Miracle‘, and they went pretty HAM on its production! The Warren Fu-directed clip is only a single-take featuring Lauren Mayberry walking down a street in a post-apocalyptic setting.
