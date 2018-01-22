Rumor has it My Chemical Romance, the knights of our childhood, might be planning a tour. Although a reunion isn’t far from possible, MCR’s fans are really skeptic about the whole thing.

Altpress posted an article on January 20, Saturday, stating that there is evidence that MCR might be touring and reuniting this year, and it’s not a drill.

However, it turns out that the so called ‘evidence’ was a blog post that had the similar interface and template as MCR’s—a fan from Twitter pointed this out.

ALTPRESS THIS IS A BLOG POST MADE BY FANS 🙁 THIS IS NOT THE TOUR PAGE. I looked at other blogs bc I couldn’t find this page on the site. Also the preview says “official blog”. The other blogs have the same interface and URL. Check the Community section. And then cry with me. pic.twitter.com/PAOupncjyg — Pauline (@plnjcrz) January 21, 2018