Don’t believe everything you see, and make sure to do your research so you won’t end up crying your eyeliner onto your pillow.
Rumor has it My Chemical Romance, the knights of our childhood, might be planning a tour. Although a reunion isn’t far from possible, MCR’s fans are really skeptic about the whole thing.
Altpress posted an article on January 20, Saturday, stating that there is evidence that MCR might be touring and reuniting this year, and it’s not a drill.
However, it turns out that the so called ‘evidence’ was a blog post that had the similar interface and template as MCR’s—a fan from Twitter pointed this out.
ALTPRESS THIS IS A BLOG POST MADE BY FANS 🙁 THIS IS NOT THE TOUR PAGE. I looked at other blogs bc I couldn't find this page on the site. Also the preview says "official blog". The other blogs have the same interface and URL. Check the Community section.
And then cry with me. pic.twitter.com/PAOupncjyg
— Pauline (@plnjcrz) January 21, 2018
Jeez @AltPress you gotta tell everyone it's not real. Look. I found the URL. If it's still there, it's the first blog listed.
I went through all 111 pages to confirm
IT'S LITERALLY WRITTEN BY SOME USER CALLED BLURRYFACE
WAKE UP SPREAD THE NEWS
https://t.co/UozPkBSx1u pic.twitter.com/jdl93rReuD
— Pauline (@plnjcrz) January 21, 2018
The band reunited last year to attend former guitarist Frank Iero’s gig with his new band The Patience at Los Angeles. “We all got together recently and it was wonderful—we didn’t even talk about the band or playing shows again. I don’t know if anything will happen in the future, but what I do know is everyone has a really great life right now.” frontman Gerard Way told NME after the occasion took place.
Although the rumors offered an ice cold bucket of water to our faces, it’s no lie that My Chemical Romance posted a bunch of new videos on their YouTube channel, including the entirety of ‘The Black Parade Is Dead!’ concert, which makes me question what this is all about.
