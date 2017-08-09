MilesExperience is dropping their music video for their latest single ‘Sunshine’ this Friday, August 11, 8PM onwards at Social House, Circuit Makati. We’re inviting YOU to be one of the first few to see it!
The line up :
IV of Spades
SUD
Giniling Festival
The Espasouls
December Avenue
Miles Experience
The event will be hosted by All Good Radio’s Lambert and Jobim. So most likely, there’d be alcohol.
Sunshine from MilesExperience available on Spotify, AppleMusic, iTunes, SpinnrPH, and on JAM88.3.
