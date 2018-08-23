Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose already has a “ton of shit that he recorded lately” for the new album, according to guitarist Slash.

Speaking with Classic Rock in a new interview, Slash disclosed that the band got along pretty great after settling their differences. “Now that we’ve actually mended fences and gotten back together and done this, we’re going to keep it together,” he said. “Because all the bullshit we’d had that sort of caused all of the shit back in the ’90s, there was a lot of outside influence on that, so now that that’s sort of eliminated we’re just left to our own devices. We get along fucking great.”

“I mean, Axl’s got a ton of shit that he recorded already, so we’re going to get in there and just start getting into that thing, and then if we do a record and then do a tour, I could see that cycle going on endlessly.”

Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Manila at The Philippines Arena on Sunday, November 11, 2018. Get your tickets here.