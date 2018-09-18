The Ting Tings – Blacklight

Yung Heazy – Because (Beatles cover)

Yumi Zouma – Crush (It’s Late Just Stay)

Yellow House – Ain’t Gonna Call

Villagers – Again

The STruts – Bulletproof Baby

Tom Morello Feat K. Flay – Lucky One

The 1975 – Sincerity is Scary

Stuts feat. Phum Viphurit – Dream Away

St. Lucia – Next To You

Rostam – In A River

Reignwolf – Wanna Don’t Wanna

Hangar 18 – Rainy Day

Moses Sumney – Rank & File

Pill – Fruit

Pale Waves – One More Time

The Geeks – I Hate This Place As Much As Liz Hates The Winchester

Dansu – Love is Ours

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me – Do It All The Time

Omar Apollo feat. Teo Halm – Today

Men I Trust – Seven

Mansionair – Falling

Club Kuru – 49 Years

Lenses – Ikaw Lang Ang