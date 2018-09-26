Death By Shotgun – Lines

Bearson feat Lemaitre and Josh Pan – It’s Not This

Billy Raffoul – Forever

Charlie Belle – Essay

Darcie – Darling

Jerry Paper – My God

Kero Kero Bonito – Make Believe

Greta Van Fleet – Lover Leaver

Joe Bae x Taiyo Ky – Like The Last Time

Kurt Vile – Bassackwards

San Cisco – When I Dream

Leanne and Naara – Someday

One Click Straight – She (Alternate version)

Maude – Potion

Mini Mansions – Midnight in Tokyo

Whethan feat. Honne – Radar

Young The Giant – Heat of the Summer

Surf Rock is Dead – Away Message

Shiela and the Insects – Alarm

The Vernes – 1994

Sandwich – Parang Walang Nangyari

D’ Sound & Armi Millare – Lykkelig