Death By Shotgun – Lines
Bearson feat Lemaitre and Josh Pan – It’s Not This
Billy Raffoul – Forever
Charlie Belle – Essay
Darcie – Darling
Jerry Paper – My God
Kero Kero Bonito – Make Believe
Greta Van Fleet – Lover Leaver
Joe Bae x Taiyo Ky – Like The Last Time
Kurt Vile – Bassackwards
San Cisco – When I Dream
Leanne and Naara – Someday
One Click Straight – She (Alternate version)
Maude – Potion
Mini Mansions – Midnight in Tokyo
Whethan feat. Honne – Radar
Young The Giant – Heat of the Summer
Surf Rock is Dead – Away Message
Shiela and the Insects – Alarm
The Vernes – 1994
Sandwich – Parang Walang Nangyari
D’ Sound & Armi Millare – Lykkelig
Death By Shotgun – Lines