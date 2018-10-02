I don’t know about you but we always can’t wait for Monday. It’s the day we feature all the freshest tracks we include in our playlist. And we’re excited to share them with you. So if you missed yesterday’s episode, here’s the full list:
Itchyworms – Loco
The Prodigy – Light Up The Sky
Breakbit featuring Irfane – Devotion
Jeremy Zucker – thinking 2 much
juan karlos – Sistema
JMSN – Mind Playin’ Tricks
Leon Bridges – If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)
Metric – Now or Never Now
Ben Catley – Strong Hands
BADBADNOTGOOD and Little Dragon – Tried
Hippo Campus – Golden
Yellow Days – How Can I Love You?
St. Vincent – Slow Slow Disco
The Marias – Ruthless
Yumi Zouma – Powder Blue/Cascine Park
IDER – You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby
Dicta License – Bagong Bayani