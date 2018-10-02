I don’t know about you but we always can’t wait for Monday. It’s the day we feature all the freshest tracks we include in our playlist. And we’re excited to share them with you. So if you missed yesterday’s episode, here’s the full list:

Itchyworms – Loco

The Prodigy – Light Up The Sky

Breakbit featuring Irfane – Devotion

Jeremy Zucker – thinking 2 much

juan karlos – Sistema

JMSN – Mind Playin’ Tricks

Leon Bridges – If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)

Metric – Now or Never Now

Ben Catley – Strong Hands

BADBADNOTGOOD and Little Dragon – Tried

Hippo Campus – Golden

Yellow Days – How Can I Love You?

St. Vincent – Slow Slow Disco

The Marias – Ruthless

Yumi Zouma – Powder Blue/Cascine Park

IDER – You’ve Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby

Dicta License – Bagong Bayani