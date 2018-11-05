Thundercat feat BADBADNOTGOOD – King of the Hill
Theophilus London feat Tame Impala – Only You
Tender – Closer Still
Alice in Chains – Never Fade
Slipknot – All Out Life
Gerard Way – Baby You’re A Haunted House
Prep feat Shownu and Soyoon – Don’t Look Back
Imagine Dragons – Machine
Lowercase Committee – I Don’t Want The Sun
Magic Potion – Foamy Lace
Miles Kane – LA Five Four (309)
Pamcy – Momoiro
Sara Bareilles – Armor
Slow Pulp – Steel Birds
The Dandy Warhols – Forever
The Prodigy – We Live Forever
Dok Sergio – Before You Go
Cake – Sinking Ship
Brain Twins – Don’t Cry at the Movies
Axis Sova – Terminal Holiday
Saint Motel – You Fine
Peter Bjorn and John – Gut Feeling
Rob and the Hitmen – Dahan Dahan
Saint Motel – You Fine