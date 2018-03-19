Monday doesn’t suck! Maybe your job does. But hey, we’re giving you a list of the new songs we’re featuring this week!
Almond Soy – I Could Be the One
Amyl and The Sniffers – Cup Of Destiny
Ari Roar – Calm Down
Courtney Barnett – Need A Little Time
Duets and Stuff – Serve Somebody
Eckhardt and the House – If You Cannot Talk
Francobollo – Hoo Ha
Joel Sarakula – In Trouble
Kainalu – Folds Like Origami
Kate Nash – Life In Pink
Lowercase Committee – You’re Gonna Be Okay
Mat Kearney x RAC – Memorized
Moonchild – The List
Mr. Bones and the Boneyard Circus – Blood On The Road
Pearl Jam – Can’t Deny Me
Pink $ock – I Wish I Had Her Number
Plan Of Fools – Going Nowhere
Prep – Don’t Bring Me Down
The Fin. – Shedding
The Magic Gang – Take Care
Thunder Jackson – Colours
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Leave A Light On
You can follow this Spotify playlist. Always fresh and updated weekly!
(except for that Incubus – Nimble Bastard track that we can’t get rid of)
Or you can start subscribing to this playlist on Youtube!
