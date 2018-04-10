Although Noel Gallagher previously released his third album ‘Who Built The Moon’, the former Oasis member already announced that he will start working on 2 more albums with his band the High Flying Birds.

According to him, he already has enough material for an entire new album, which at the same time, is super exciting! “I’ve got a whole backlog of songs, I write all the time so I’ve got plenty of material,” the older Gallagher told Lars Ulrich in an interview. “I’m going to make another record with David (producer) in this way but the last one took four years so I’ll probably have to make another one alongside it in the more traditional sense.”

However, the younger Gallagher Liam was not really amused by all of this. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Traditional thought you don’t do traditional anymore what happened to your cosmic pop journey shit it have we as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 9, 2018

Classic.