The new record is titled after one of the most psychedelic films in history, The Holy Mountain by Alejandro Jodorowsky. Though it sounds nothing like the movie, the track features a distorted, bluesy, upbeat glam-rock sound, a catchy flute riff, and Paul Weller playing the organ.

“I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single,” Gallagher said in a press release. “Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.”