Noel Gallagher probably got tired of shredding bits and pieces of the songs and art from his new album ‘Who Built The Moon?’, and went on with dropping a new single called ‘Holy Mountains‘.
The new record is titled after one of the most psychedelic films in history, The Holy Mountain by Alejandro Jodorowsky. Though it sounds nothing like the movie, the track features a distorted, bluesy, upbeat glam-rock sound, a catchy flute riff, and Paul Weller playing the organ.
“I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single,” Gallagher said in a press release. “Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure ‘the kids’ will love it.”
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Holy Mountain
Stream the Track here: https://NGHFB.lnk.to/HM
Album Pre-Order: https://lnk.to/NGHFB_WhoBuiltTheMoon
Single Formats: Digital & 12” Vinyl
Label: Sour Mash
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ Who Built The Moon? 2018 UK & Ireland Tour Dates are as follows:
Sun 22 April 2018 Brighton, Brighton Centre
Tue 24 April 2018 Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Wed 25 April 2018 Aberdeen, BHGE Arena
Fri 27 April 2018 London, The SSE Arena Wembley
Mon 30 April 2018 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Tue 1 May 2018 Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
Thu 3 May 2018 Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Fri 4 May 2018 Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sun 6 May 2018 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Mon 7 May 2018 Leeds, First Direct Arena
Wed 9 May 2018 Belfast, The SSE Arena
Thu 10 May 2018 Dublin, 3Arena
To connect with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on social media and find the latest release, tour and ticket information visit:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NoelGallagher
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/noelgallaghermusic
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ third album, Who Built The Moon? will be released on Friday 24 November 2017, with a series of UK Arena shows announced to start in April 2018. Digital and vinyl single orders, album pre-orders, tickets and further updates are available from www.noelgallagher.com.
