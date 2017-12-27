Papa Roach have released an insanely action-packed new video for “Traumatic,” a song from their ninth studio album, Crooked Teeth.

The video follows the band caught up in a shindig that somehow involves fire breathers, a dim-lit room, colorful balloons, duct tape, hanging upside down above a stage, straightjackets, and of course, a talking buffalo. Everything about the MV is wild and it’s exactly how a nu-metal band’s music videos should be; it’s full of energy and adrenaline, it’ll leave you lightheaded.

The band will be on tour in 2018! You may check out the complete list of dates here.