American Pleasure Club – This Is Heaven and I’d Die For It
Chopper Seven – Snow
Franz Ferdinand – Lazy Boy
Camp Cope – How To Socialise and Make Friends
Hop Along – How Simple
Erik Phillips – Happen
Car Seat Headrest – Cute Thing
Gaffa Tape Sandy – Beehive
Nadine – Ultra Pink
Greyhoundz – Krus
Porches – Now The Water
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Mainland
Nai Palm – Homebody
Parks, Squares and Alleys – Disco Girl
Palm – Composite
Tom Misch feat. Loyle Carner – Water Baby
Stick Figgas – Ubasan
Warren Greer – To Change Your Mind
Stello – So In Love
The Dawn – Segurista
Sophie Meiers x Seneca B – I Want To Write You letters
Ysanygo – Bakit
Loop – 31
Blue Jean Junkies – Fun House
