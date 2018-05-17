First there’s Bronx Mowgli, then there’s Saint Laszlo, now there’s Marvel Jane. What other names do they have left in their treasure chest? Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper finally welcomed their baby girl into the world, and named her after Captain Marvel a.k.a Carol Susan Jane Danvers.

Wentz took to Instagram to share the wonderful news. “Feeling so grateful that she’s here… annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world,” the post said.

“I feel like I can parent a boy on autopilot, from being one, but also from having two, I kinda feel like I know what to expect, but with a girl I don’t,” he said. “My friends laugh because I literally haven’t seen Frozen, and all my friends are like, ‘Oh you will be seeing it…’ The dad-daughter bond I see with my friends seems different and special.”