One of the biggest music festivals in the region this year was Clockenflap 2016 in Hong Kong, and Jam 88.3 FM was there to cover it! From Day 1 to Day 3, the festival featured the world’s biggest and hottest performing artists, covering musical, art and theatrical genres that pushed the theme of Future Human. The question that Clockenflap 2016 posed to its attendees: What does it mean to be Future Human in the digital age?

Headlining the festival were The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., Sigur Ros, London Grammar, and Foals, with crowds also buying tickets in droves for the chance to see acts like Jose Gonzalez, Yo La Tengo, and Blood Orange on the stage. Meanwhile, a focus on innovative theatrical acts was also made at the festival, featuring performers from countries such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, Korea, Japan and Italy at the Club Minky stage. Other stages also featured amazing electronic artists such as SBTRKT, Roscius and Crystal Castles to extend the musical spectrum available at the festival.

On the first night, Badbadnotgood gave a suave performance of jazz fusion that pleased the crowd at the FWD Stage. Sigur Ros performed at the Main Stage with a staggering light show to accompany their arresting soundscapes, while George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic threw a rocking funk and soul party at the FWD Stage to close the show.