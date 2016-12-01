One of the biggest music festivals in the region this year was Clockenflap 2016 in Hong Kong, and Jam 88.3 FM was there to cover it! From Day 1 to Day 3, the festival featured the world’s biggest and hottest performing artists, covering musical, art and theatrical genres that pushed the theme of Future Human. The question that Clockenflap 2016 posed to its attendees: What does it mean to be Future Human in the digital age?
Headlining the festival were The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., Sigur Ros, London Grammar, and Foals, with crowds also buying tickets in droves for the chance to see acts like Jose Gonzalez, Yo La Tengo, and Blood Orange on the stage. Meanwhile, a focus on innovative theatrical acts was also made at the festival, featuring performers from countries such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, Korea, Japan and Italy at the Club Minky stage. Other stages also featured amazing electronic artists such as SBTRKT, Roscius and Crystal Castles to extend the musical spectrum available at the festival.
On the first night, Badbadnotgood gave a suave performance of jazz fusion that pleased the crowd at the FWD Stage. Sigur Ros performed at the Main Stage with a staggering light show to accompany their arresting soundscapes, while George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic threw a rocking funk and soul party at the FWD Stage to close the show.
We came early for the second day to catch Jose Gonzalez performing a soulful set, but the rain was coming down steadily and the audience was chilled to the bone. After a short reprieve from the rain, we settled in to watch Fat Freddy’s Drop from New Zealand start their reggae set, but bagyo-levels of rain started pouring, and it was freezing us enough that we realized we had to escape and head back home to dry off. Unfortunately, the rain never let up that night and we had to miss M.I.A.’s awesome [we heard] performance. She supposedly sympathized with the crowd and cut her set short so that people who stayed and were freezing their butts off while enjoying her music could get away from the damn cold.
Day 3 was much more warm and friendly to festival-goers—the sun was out, the ground was dry and people were ready to make up for the previous day. Shura gave a high-energy set with her ‘90s-infused pop rock music. We were also front and center for indie rock legends Yo La Tengo and their skillful performance of very loud and very quiet classics from their discography. Foals got everyone dancing and headbanging to their brand of rock music, and The Chemical Brothers closed the festival with an amazing set of their unique electronic dance music combined with great visuals and lights.
It was an amazing festival that had something for everyone, down to the delicious grub available at the food zones. We got banh mi and Malaysian sausage, plus poutine and pulled pork sandwiches to soak up all the beer we drank. It was a rockin’ good time despite the erratic weather, and the backdrop of Hong Kong’s illuminated skyline was gorgeous to behold while listening to all this great music.
See you at Clockenflap 2017!
