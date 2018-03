Join your favorite artists such as Parokya ni Edgar, Ben&Ben, The Ransom Collective, and Ex Battalion at the Marikina Sports Center for the RAPSA MARIKINA FESTIVAL happening on April 13, 2018. Plus, gear up and enjoy the best food in Marikina!

Ticket prices:

P 300 – Early Bird

P 350 – Door

P 500 – Pre-sale VIP

P 600 – VIP Door

P 1,200 – Super VIP

You may order your tickets here, or at any SM Tickets outlet (SM Cinemas and SM Department Stores).