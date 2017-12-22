Just in time for Christmas!

Reese Lansangan finally unveiled the music video for her sad but comforting single For The Fickle!

A couple of days back, Lansangan took to Instagram to share snippets of the music video. And just by looking at the photos, we were certain it was going to be a good one.

#Reese4thMV 🌊 . Dec. 20, 2017

A post shared by Reese Lansangan ✨ (@reeseypeasy) on

For The Fickle isn’t about being a grammar nazi, and the music video that came after it is definitely not the usual aesthetic Reese channels in most of her videos—it’s about longing for steady love; not just the half-hearted ones. This could actually be one of the saddest, gloomiest, songs Reese has ever written, and it’s perfect for those who’ll be spending the holidays alone.

I won’t let 2017 end without paying homage to the saddest song I have ever written,” Lansangan wrote in a statement. “As with my more mellow songs, the concept of this video is a bit more free-flowing. I wanted to show people how I deal with sad moments in my life. Sometimes when things get difficult, I find comfort and solace in being alone.

Tags: For The Fickle Music Video Reese Lansangan Youtube
22 Dec 2017
0

Leave a comment