Reese Lansangan finally unveiled the music video for her sad but comforting single For The Fickle!

A couple of days back, Lansangan took to Instagram to share snippets of the music video. And just by looking at the photos, we were certain it was going to be a good one.

For The Fickle isn’t about being a grammar nazi, and the music video that came after it is definitely not the usual aesthetic Reese channels in most of her videos—it’s about longing for steady love; not just the half-hearted ones. This could actually be one of the saddest, gloomiest, songs Reese has ever written, and it’s perfect for those who’ll be spending the holidays alone.

“I won’t let 2017 end without paying homage to the saddest song I have ever written,” Lansangan wrote in a statement. “As with my more mellow songs, the concept of this video is a bit more free-flowing. I wanted to show people how I deal with sad moments in my life. Sometimes when things get difficult, I find comfort and solace in being alone.”