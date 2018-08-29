Lo & behold, Rome Gomez’s latest creation is finally out in the wild, and it’s an EP called RIP Indo Hisashi. The effort features Narcissist—a collaborative effort with The 1975—among 3 other tracks.

In case you’re wondering who Indo Hisashi is, he’s a Japanese painter whose essential core of the work represents the expression of the inner path of the human life. He passed away in 2005. According to Rome, his latest release is dedicated to the late painter. “I just wanted to commemorate [him on] this EP like the simplicity of his paintings and how it reads a certain message to different people.”