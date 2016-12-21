Sampa the Great, known for The Great Mixtape in 2015, is a Zambia-born, Aussie-based rapper/singer/songwriter. She has traveled to the other side of the world with a vision, and a voice that needs to be heard.

Her music boldly tackles social and political themes that inform, challenge and empower; tamed by spoken or rapped lyrics alongside psychedelic bluesy beats, and a claim to greatness, not just for herself, but for everyone: “I am great. You’re great. We’re great.”

Her latest project HERoes is a 3-part slam poetry that serves as an introduction of herself; a portrait of a great artist who raps with freedom, power and will.

Sampa will be performing on St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival on January 21, 2017 at the Meadow, Gardens by the Bay. For more details, check out their official website.