The iconic alternative rock quintet Sandwich uploaded a teaser video for Time Lapse on their official Facebook page last Wednesday, revealing the release date of the track. Now that it’s the 2nd of February, we can all finally feast on their latest single on Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, and Apple Music.

As we all know, Sandwich will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this February, and we’re all pretty stoked about it; and since they’re this month’s featured artist, we’ll be ampin’ up the airwaves with their music all month-long!