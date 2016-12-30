See AURORA in Singapore!

Preternaturally talented songwriter AURORA joins us from Bergen, Norway. Just out of her teens, the singer’s fantastical, assured debut ‘All My Demons Meet Me As A Friend’ is filled with euphoric pop moments that belie the introspective nature of her thoughtful lyrics.

Live, AURORA is a force to be reckoned with. She has mesmerised TV audiences with performances on Jimmy Fallon, Conan and Colbert amongst others. Her breakout single ‘Running With Wolves’ was released in May 2015, receiving widespread approval from online music blogs, as well as national press. Later that same year, she provided backing tracks, singing a cover of Oasis’ song ‘Half the World Away’.

AURORA has appeared at renowned summer festivals including Way Out West, Wilderness, and Green Man Festival. She has also been included on the soundtrack for FIFA16, and played a sold out headline show in London and supported Of Monsters and Men at Brixton Academy in November 2015.

Sampa will be performing on St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival on January 21, 2017 at the Meadow, Gardens by the Bay. For more details, check out their official website.

