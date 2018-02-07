Sobs x Subsonic Eye Live in Manila is happening on a Friday, so there’s no reason for you not to go!
Singapore-based alternative dream pop bands Sobs and Subsonic Eye (signed under the record label Middle Class Cigars) will embark on their first-ever overseas tour!
The bands will be flying around Southeast Asia starting February 25 until March, with shows lined up across Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, and of course, Manila!
Sobs + Subsonic’s show in Manila will be on the 2nd of March, and they’ll be playing alongside some of the country’s coolest music makers, namely Mellow Fellow x Ruru, Memory Drawers, Ourselves the Elves, The Buildings, and The Gory Orgies on March 2, 2018 at Mow’s Bar, Matalino St., Quezon City.
Priced at 700PHP, each ticket purchase comes with a drink and will be available on the gate.
Sobs + Subsonic Eye Southeast Asia Tour Dates:
Sunday, February 25 — Jakarta, Indonesia — Rossi Musik
with Sunset Rollercoaster, Whoosah
Wednesday, February 28 — Singapore — Decline [Sobs only]
with Peach Pit
Friday, March 2 — Manila, Philippines — Mow’s
with Mellow Fellow x Ruru, Memory Drawers,
Ourselves The Elves, The Buildings, The Gory Orgies
Saturday, March 3 — Bangkok, Thailand — De Commune
with Cosmic Child, Hariguem Zaboy, Safeplanet
Monday, March 12 — Singapore — EBX Live Space [Subsonic Eye only]
with Beach Fossils
