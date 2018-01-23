Slayer took to Twitter to announce that they will be ‘making their exit‘ with one final world tour.

The tweet came with a 30-second video showcasing the thrash metal band’s photos, live footage, and tour posters over the years. The video was accompanied by their most renowned track, Raining Blood and a glitchy text that reads “the end of the days is near.”

The run of dates will be revealed soon. In addition, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth will be joining the band’s tour!

The End is Near… #Slayer to tour the world one more time… pic.twitter.com/te57624kqp — Slayer (@Slayer) January 22, 2018

Back in August 2017, Kerry King, Slayer’s founding member and guitarist, hinted that the band was opting to release a brand spankin’ new album in 2018…But instead we got a sad news of disbandment. There is no news thus far about the reason behind the disbandment, but we’re wishing them all the best.