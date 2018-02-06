Singapore-based alternative dream pop bands Sobs and Subsonic Eye (signed under the record label Middle Class Cigars) will be experiencing their first ever overseas tour!

The bands will be flying around Southeast Asia, including Jakarta, Singapore, Bangkok, and of course, Manila!

They’ll be playing alongside some of Manila’s coolest music makers, namely Mellow Fellow x Ruru, Memory Drawers, Ourselves the Elves, The Buildings, and The Gory Orgies on March 2, 2018 at Mow’s Bar, Matalino St., Quezon City.

Priced at 700PHP, each ticket purchase comes with a drink and will be available on the gate.