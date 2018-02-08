Comprised of Celine Autumn, Jared Lim, and Raphael Ong, Sobs is a bedroom pop outfit coming all the way from the beautiful streaks of Singapore. They’re known for delivering the calmest, mellowest, and haziest tunes in a wonderful lo-fi fashion, coupled with gleaming guitar lines, heartwarming melodies, and just the right amount of reverb.

Sobs found their inspiration from a bunch of amazing artists such as Fazerdaze, Jay Som, Alvvays, Frankie Cosmos, and Real Estate.

The trio is well-known for ‘Girl’, the title track off of their debut EP Catflap.