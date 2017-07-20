The band received over 1,400 entries! The winner will be rewarded with a whopping 20,000 Pesos cash, a complete set of the band’s merchandise and a meet and greet with The Itchyworms! The top 3 entries who’ll garner the most likes on Instagram will ALSO receive a complete set of the band’s official merchandise via a meet and greet with the band on their next bar gig!

Anyway, the winner was already announced on their website last July 15! Brian Burgos was lucky enough to win all the aforementioned prizes!

“Artist made the logo look fresh and feel new, by simplifying the old logo. The artist retains the iconic worm icon, but in the form of sound waves to make the logo convey energy and beat, and to give that electric feeling of excitement. The Initials “I” and “W” are still present in the logo but not too obvious.” Burgos said about his design.

What do you think about the new logo?