Signed under Middle Class Cigars, Subsonic Eye is a Singapore-based dream-pop band—made up of Wahidah, Daniel, Jared, Spencer, and Lucas—that loves to embrace the hearts of those who are sad and blue through their music, which explains why they’re best characterised “happy music for sad people“.

The quintet’s music is like a trip down memory lane, where everything familiar blankets you to sleep on a rainy, gloomy day…or if where you live is sweltering hot, well then their songs can also serve as a zesty iced tea, a truly refreshing friend. Subsonic Eye holds one of the best-selling dream pop albums on Bandcamp, titled Strawberry Fields. The band was also fortunate enough to play alongside international acts such as Yuck, the fin., A Place to Bury Strangers, playing festivals like Baybeats Festival and alongside Asian shoegaze stalwarts Thud in Hong Kong, amongst many other shows over the years.

Subsonic Eye found their inspiration from a bunch of amazing acts such as Turnover, Wild Nothing, The Pains of Being Pure At Heart, DIIV, Craft Spells, Yuck, and Asobi Seksu.